SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 493,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

XHB opened at $44.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

