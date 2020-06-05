Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $193.71, but opened at $188.98. Splunk shares last traded at $181.58, with a volume of 2,051,233 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,402 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $585,414.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,826,246.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,818 shares of company stock worth $14,690,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

