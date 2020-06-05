St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $988.36

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $988.36 and traded as high as $988.80. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $986.00, with a volume of 1,797,056 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.17) price objective (up previously from GBX 870 ($11.44)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,118 ($14.71) price target (up previously from GBX 1,098 ($14.44)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 906.11 ($11.92).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 836.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 988.36. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

