Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.52

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.52 and traded as high as $42.21. Stantec shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 171,052 shares traded.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.55.

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.52.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.4999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 34.89%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total value of C$1,720,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,698,628.74. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.69, for a total value of C$104,219.50.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

