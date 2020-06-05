Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mesoblast Call Options (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 638 call options.

MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 3.52. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

