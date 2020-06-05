Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ON Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 42,703 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average daily volume of 4,542 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of ON opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,374,000 after buying an additional 949,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $105,757,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

