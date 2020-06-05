Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,851% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Marcus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marcus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marcus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marcus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Marcus stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $452.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

