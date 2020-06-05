Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mesoblast Put Options (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,131 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,799% compared to the average daily volume of 315 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.