Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,405.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

