SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SVCBY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBY opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 77.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

