SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of SYNNEX worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 5,436 shares valued at $533,688. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

