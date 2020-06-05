SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 124.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 278.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 460,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 338,805 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 638,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

