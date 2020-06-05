Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $40.95 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.06.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

