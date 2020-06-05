Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Financial Analysis

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -53.31% -48.99% Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -32.20% -30.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aptose Biosciences and Tcr2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.18%. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.34%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -13.48 Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -2.43

Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tcr2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tcr2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tcr2 Therapeutics beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

