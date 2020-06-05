Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

THR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of THR opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $469.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $88.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million.

In other news, Director Michael W. Press bought 13,300 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

