Tiffany & Co. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 31,988 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,013% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,873 put options.

Shares of TIF opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,001,000 after acquiring an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,036,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after buying an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $188,262,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

