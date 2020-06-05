Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,589% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

AAXJ opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

