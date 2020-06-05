Traders Buy High Volume of Perrigo Put Options (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,843 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the average daily volume of 163 put options.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 682.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 113,851 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

