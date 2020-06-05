Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,735 put options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,694 put options.

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in FOX by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.