Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 510 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 1,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

