Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 14,795 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,472% compared to the average daily volume of 941 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Medallia alerts:

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $169,661.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $6,432,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,446,156.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 70.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medallia by 301.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,579 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 171.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 524,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 48.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 691,680 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -15.57. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.