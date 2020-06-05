Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,344 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,773% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

