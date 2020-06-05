Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kezar Life Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,471 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 82,267% compared to the average daily volume of 3 call options.

KZR stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a current ratio of 18.69. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.