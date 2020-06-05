Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TUES opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

