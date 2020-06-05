Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.73. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 118,841 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on TUP. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

