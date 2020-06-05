U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 3,895 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

JETS opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

