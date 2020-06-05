United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report $335.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.30 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $373.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $1,245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

