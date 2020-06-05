Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 3,600 Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

