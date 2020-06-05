Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of American Public Education worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $373,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.