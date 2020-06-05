Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

