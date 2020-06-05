Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $281,000 in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB cut their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

RACE opened at $176.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.47. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

