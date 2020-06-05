Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 1,648,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 139,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 403,489 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after buying an additional 231,810 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,351 shares of company stock valued at $317,328. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL opened at $13.03 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.