Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 11,700 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of UE opened at $11.59 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.