Wallace E. Jr. Boston Sells 10,000 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,019.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $479.21 million, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in American Public Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 22.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.