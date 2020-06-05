Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Watts Water Technologies worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

