Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.55). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,322 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 686,234 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,204,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 320,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $700,465.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,184 shares of company stock worth $53,271,738.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

