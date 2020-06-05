Wedbush Comments on BMC Stock Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BMC Stock in a report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMCH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Shares of BMCH opened at $26.72 on Thursday. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.43.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

