Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPH. B. Riley lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NYSE TPH opened at $15.39 on Thursday. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 653.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

