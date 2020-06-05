Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REPL. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $739.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.33. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Replimune Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

