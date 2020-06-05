Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,205.50 ($15.86).

WEIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weir Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 922.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,192.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640 ($21.57).

In other Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32). Also, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.80), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($62,255.62).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

