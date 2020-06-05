Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.27% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $70,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,856,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,026,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,279,000 after buying an additional 881,148 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

