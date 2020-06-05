Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 167.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $20.71 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

