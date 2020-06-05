WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,698 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at $321,436.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.