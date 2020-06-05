WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,827 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 46,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

TRST stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In other news, EVP Scot R. Salvador purchased 8,158 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $49,682.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,935.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 4,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,926 shares of company stock valued at $667,055 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

