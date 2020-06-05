WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 164,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Magellan Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,386,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGLN. TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

MGLN opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

