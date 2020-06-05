WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 136,251 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,251 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 4,959,414 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $3,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 124,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $618,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE MUX opened at $0.95 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 112.02%.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

