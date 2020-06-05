WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 192,164 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,164 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,594,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $3.27 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

