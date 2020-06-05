WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 87,257 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87,257 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GAP were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.