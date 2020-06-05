WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Retail Value worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Retail Value by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Retail Value by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Value by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Retail Value by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. Retail Value Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $38,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,719.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

