XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $6,973,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

